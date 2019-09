ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):With the entrance of new player in online cab sector, the well-known companies like Careem and Uber would have to brace for more challenges due to their fast-losing popularity among commuters and poor operations.

Recently, a ride-hailing service (Buraq Taxi) has entered the country’s market announcing 10 percent discount for students, teachers, doctors, public servants, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists.