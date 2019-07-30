Lack of quality backup players matter of concern: Aqeel Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Top national player Aqeel Khan has expressed the concern at lack of quality backup players in Pakistan tennis.

“It is a matter of concern that no player has been produced in the country in the last 20 years, who could replace me or Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi,” he said in a Geo Super programme.

“This question has been circulating in Pakistan tennis for the last 20 years as who will be representing Pakistan (at international events) after Aqeel and Aisam. Now, when these 20 years have passed and we both will be able to play only for next one or one-and-a-half-year. Then what will happen (after us)?” he wondered.

The 39-year-old-said that it was a big question mark for the upcoming players as well as for Pakistan Tennis Federation as who would be playing for Pakistan in Davis Cup matches after him and Aisam-ul-Haq.