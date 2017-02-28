Kyrgyz Prime Minister arrives to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Sooronbay Jeenbekov was accorded a very warm welcome upon his

arrival here on Tuesday to participate in the 13th Economic

Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz

Hussain Pirzada received the visiting dignitary at the Nur

Khan Airbase. Mayor Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz and

other high officials were also present on the occasion.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister was presented a 21-gun-salute on

his arrival.

A red carpet was rolled out for Jeenbekov while a

smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces

presented a guard of honour to him.

National anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were also

played on the occasion.