ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbay Jeenbekov was accorded a very warm welcome upon his
arrival here on Tuesday to participate in the 13th Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.
Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz
Hussain Pirzada received the visiting dignitary at the Nur
Khan Airbase. Mayor Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz and
other high officials were also present on the occasion.
Kyrgyz Prime Minister was presented a 21-gun-salute on
his arrival.
A red carpet was rolled out for Jeenbekov while a
smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces
presented a guard of honour to him.
National anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were also
played on the occasion.
Kyrgyz Prime Minister arrives to attend ECO summit
