Kyrgyz Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP):Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Erik Beishembiev Tuesday visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and sacrifices for peace and stability in the region.