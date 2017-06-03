Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Peru, Poland elected to UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (APP): The United Nations General Assembly has elected Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Peru and Poland as non-permanent members of the Security Council, the 15-member body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

They will fill seats to be vacated by Egypt, Japan, Senegal, Ukraine and Uruguay on December 31.

Bolivia, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan and Sweden will continue as elected Council members, completing the second year of their respective terms in 2018. All new Council members will take their seats on January 1, 2018, for a period of two years.

The five non-permanent members were elected according to the following pattern: three seats for the Group of African States and the Group of Asia-Pacific States, one for the Group of Eastern European States, and one for the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States. All the new members met the required two-thirds majority and were elected in the first and only round of voting.

In a separate by-election, the Assembly voted in favour of the Netherlands assuming the Council seat that Italy was due to vacate on December, 31.

The two Member States had earlier agreed to share the two-year term, beginning on 1 January 2017, after a winner failed to emerge after multiple rounds of voting to select a candidate from among the Western European and Other States.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members elected by the UN General Assembly.

Five non-permanent members are elected every year to join the five permanent and veto-wielding members of Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

According to the rules, the Security Council non-permanent seats should be distributed as five from African and Asian states; one from Eastern European states; two from Latin American states and two from Western European and other states.