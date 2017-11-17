Kuwait CG calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Nov 17 (APP):Consul General of Kuwait Mohammed Abdullah Al-Khalidi called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at Governor House here on Friday.

According to a statement issued here, they discussed mutual trade

between Pakistan-Kawait, opportunities of investments in Sindh, the pivotal role of Pakistan in war against terrorism and other issues of mutual interests.

Governor Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan and Kuwait have a long

history of relations which were based on respect, mutual interests and brotherhood.

He said that Karachi is an economic and trade hub of the country and an

important city in the region.

He said that after the restoration of law and order in Karachi the

atmosphere of investment in the city is appealing. Adding that the investors of Kuwait should also benefit from these avenues.

Zubair stressed the need for enhancement in economic cooperation between

the two countries, terming it as a need of the hour. He said that in the era of present government every field has witnessed economic boost.

The consul general said that Kuwait would continue to support the

development of the province and no any international company could ignore market like Pakistan.