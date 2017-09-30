Kuwait Air Force Commander visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Commander of Kuwait Air Force, Major General

Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Saturday.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, he was received by Air Chief

Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a PAF statement issued here said.

A smartly turned-out contingent of PAF presented the guard of honour to

the visiting guest.

The visiting dignitary was also introduced to the Principle Staff

Officers of PAF. The delegation also attended a briefing on the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Both remained

together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Commander Kuwait Air Force lauded PAFs role in the war against

terrorism. He also appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences.

The Air Chief said that both Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed cordial and

brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to stand by Kuwait in any hour of need. He also offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to Kuwait Air Force