Kuwait Air Force commander attends graduation ceremony at Risalpur

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Commander Kuwait Air Force, Major General
Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari on Friday attended the graduation ceremony of 119 Combat
Support Course, held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy, Asghar Khan, Risalpur.
On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Chief Marshal
Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff PAF, said a statement issued here by media
directorate of PAF.
A total of 52 aviation cadets including 12 Under Training Officers of
Kuwait Air Force also graduated from the academy.
Commander Kuwait Air Force who was the chief guest awarded branch
insignia and trophies to the distinction-holders.
Trophy for the best performance in 119 Combat Support Course was
awarded to Aviation Cadet Rizwana Nasreen, while overall best performance trophy in
Allied Under Training Officers was awarded to Pilot Officer Abdul Rehman Mubarak from
Kuwait Air Force.
Addressing on the occasion Abdullah Yaqoob said that Kuwait and
Pakistan enjoyed strong brotherly relations, spanning over decades. Both countries
support each other in a wide range of activities such as social, military training and
industrial technology, he said.
He also thanked PAF, especially the Air Chief for his sincere efforts in
the training of Kuwaiti pilots at PAF Academy.
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in his address said that Pakistan and
Kuwait had a long history of close cooperation and coordination both at the government
and air force level and the strong bond of fraternal ties between the two countries and
their air forces would further strengthen in the years to come. He said Pakistan being a
peace-loving country had always supported peace in the region including the Middle-East.
The parade was followed by a thrilling performance by “Eaglets”- the
Para Motor Glider team of the academy. “Bravehearts and Sherdils”, the PAF Academy
aerobatics teams also displayed an exhilarating aerial display on the occasion.
High-ranking military and civil officials, foreign dignitaries and a
large number of guests of graduating cadets witnessed the ceremony.
