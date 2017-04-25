Kurram blast death toll reaches 14

PARACHINAR, April 25 (APP): The death toll reached 14 including five

women and four children in a remote control blast occurred in Godara area of Lower Kurram Agency on Tuesday morning, said political administration and Hospital sources.

The nine critical injured including four officials of Khasadar militia of the blast were flown to Peshawar by Army Helicopter for further medical treatment.

Initially ten people including five women and two children were killed

when a roadside remote controlled bomb targeted a passenger van carrying a total 23 persons. The dead included two sisters and their two children.

The injured were rushed to Agency Headquarters Hospital Parachinar from where nine of them including four officials of Khasadar militia were flown to Peshawar for further treatment.

The funeral prayer of the dead was offered at Markazi Imam Bargha Parachinar from where their bodies were sent to native towns for burial.

The security forces started search operation in the area soon after the

incident. The local elders of Godara told media that the incident happened due to dirt and unpaved road, adding that despite several requests the road was not made.