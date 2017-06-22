Kulbushan admitting espionage files mercy petition to COAS

RAWALPINDI June 22 (APP): Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, the serving Indian Naval Officer who has been sentenced to death on

charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism has made a mercy

petition to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in

espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions, news release of Inter Services Public Relation said here on Thursday.

Seeking forgiveness for his actions, he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds.

Commander Jhadev had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court which was rejected.

Under the law, he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the COAS (which he has done) and if rejected, subsequently to the President of Pakistan.

His second confessional video, in which he can be seen accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage is also released so that the world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan.