Kulbhushan was involved in terrorism: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday said Kulbhushan Yadav was involved in

carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan and all legal formalities were met during his trial.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the death sentence of Kulbhushan Yadav was according to law.

Replying to a question, the minister said India was fueling terrorism in Pakistan.