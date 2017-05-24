ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Defence analyst Lieutenant General (R)
Amjad Shoaib Wednesday rejected Indian media’s claim about arrest of
RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran.
Commenting on an article placed on India Today’s website claiming
that “an ex-ISI official has admitted that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured
in Iran.”
“The video [circulated on the Indian media] is doctored. I have
countless recorded interviews with many television channels including Geo
News, where I have clearly said that Jadhav was operating from [Iranian port
city of] Chabahar but was apprehended from Balochistan,” he said rubbishing
the Indian media’s assertions.
Talking to GEO News, he said the outlet should have checked with
him, but “India Today did not contact me in this regard.”
He disclosed that the word “operated” from his recorded interview
was snipped out from the video that was being circulated in the Indian
media.
“They [Indian army] do such disgraceful things and do not understand
that these tactics would not help them,” he said, adding that the unedited
versions of his interviews with the Pakistani media are readily available on
the internet.
Amjad Shoaib also recollected another incident in which a recorded
video of him along with a statement on the China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor was doctored by the Indian media.
Kulbhushan was caught red-handed from Baclochistan: Amjad
ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Defence analyst Lieutenant General (R)