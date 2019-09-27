KSA to start issuing electronic tourist visa from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Ahmad Al-Khatib Friday announced that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will start issuing electronic tourist visa from Saturday (tomorrow).

“The electronic tourist visa will be issued within a record time of seven minutes and the beneficiaries of the visa include tourists from 49 countries,” he said.

According to Saudi Gazette, the total cost for a multiple re-entry tourist is SR440 for a period of one year, and this includes SR300 government fee plus charges for health insurance, tax and transaction fee.