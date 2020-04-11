KPK gov’t lauds to PM efforts against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir expressed on Saturday that the quality of an honest leadership proves itself when there is a difficult time in the country and lauded the great efforts of Prime Minister regarding Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting the provinces and monitoring the situation there. The way he is visiting different cities to view the isolation and quarantine centers is appreciable.

He said the Prime Minister visited KP and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the provincial government against COVID-19. Imran Khan also talked with doctors and paramedical staff and ensured that the government will utilize all available resources for the protection of our frontline soldiers.

The Prime Minister also visited the centers where people were being provided cash assistance announced by the federal government. It is for the first time in history of Pakistan that cash assistance is being provided to deserving families through proper mechanism, he added.

He said Mardan’s UC Manga is an example in front of us as entire UC was lockdown after the first case was reported there. But now the Union Council is declared clear and the life is normal there.