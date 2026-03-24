WAPDA allocates Rs.94.23 mln to fund 75 girls schools to promote education in Diamer Basha Dam Project Area

GILGIT, Mar 24 (APP): The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has taken yet another initiative to promote education, particularly girls’ education, in the Diamer Basha Dam Project area.

Spokesperson Diamer Bhasa Dam said WAPDA approved Rs. 94.23 million funding for 75 schools in District Diamer under the Community-Based Accelerated Learning Schools (CBALS) programme.

WAPDA has allocated funds from its contingency budget to ensure its continued operation. Under the agreed arrangement, these schools will now be run for the next three years through a structured collaboration with joint oversight by WAPDA, the Education Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, and the READ Foundation. The initiative will provide primary education to 2,250 out-of-school girls in Chilas, Tangir, and Darel.

WAPDA has also approved the rehabilitation of five selected government schools in Tangir and Darel, along with the provision of essential educational facilities and two coasters for commuting the students to the schools. A sum of Rs. 29.5 million has been allocated for the purpose.

This initiative is being taken on the proposal of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts and will be implemented under the joint supervision of WAPDA, Education Department GB and GB Scouts. Besides repair and rehabilitation works, furniture, stationery, and other essential educational facilities will also be provided in these schools. In this regard, WAPDA has formally informed the Deputy Director of Education, Diamer, of the need for prompt implementation of the project.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA, under the Diamer Basha Dam Project, has already completed several initiatives to promote education in District Diamer, including the establishment of Cadet College Chilas at a cost of Rs. 2.10 billion and an Army Public School in Thor at a cost of Rs. 22.6 million. Moreover, government schools in Tangir and Darel have also been upgraded, while several other educational projects are at various stages of approval and implementation.