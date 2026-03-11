Torrential rain turns weather pleasant in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Torrential rain with thunderstorms has turned the weather pleasant in Hazara Division, giving relief to residents during the holy month of Ramzan after a brief spell of comparatively warm temperature.

The downpour started late Tuesday night and continued intermittently on Wednesday across all districts of the Hazara region, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar. The downpour, coupled with thunder and gusty winds, significantly lowered temperatures across the region turning the weather pleasant. In mountainous areas, the temperature dropped further, intensifying the cold conditions.

The rainfall brought a sense of freshness to the environment. Citizens expressed relief as the rain ended the dry spell. Farmers and orchard owners in various parts of the Hazara Division expressed satisfaction over the change in weather, saying it would be beneficial for crops and upcoming seasonal cultivation.

However, the rain also caused disruptions in routine life. Traffic slowed down on several roads, while pedestrians faced difficulties in markets and busy areas.

Meanwhile, reports from the Kohistan districts indicated that a portion of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) was temporarily blocked due to landslides triggered by the heavy rainfall, disrupting traffic flow in the area where long queues of vehicles could be seen. Local authorities and road clearance teams were engaged in efforts to remove debris and restore traffic on the highway.

The meteorological department has forecast that intermittent rain and thunderstorms may continue in parts of the Hazara region during the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to remain relatively low.