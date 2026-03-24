Surged tourists’ influx witnessed in KP during Eid

PESHAWAR, Mar 24 (APP): Tourist destinations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a significant influx of visitors during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, attracting over 262,000 tourists in just three days.

According to data released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority on Tuesday, the province remained a major attraction for both local and foreign tourists.

Director General of the Tourism Authority, Usman Mehsud, stated that special arrangements were made for tourists to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

He highlighted that the scenic Swat Valley received the highest number of visitors, with more than 186,000 tourists during Eid.

Meanwhile, the Galiyat region recorded a notable influx of 51,886 tourists. Additionally, 76 foreign tourists were also reported to be visiting various tourist spots across the province.

To facilitate tourists, leave of Tourism Police were cancelled during Eid, ensuring their presence at key locations. The tourism helpline (1422) remained operational 24/7 to assist visitors.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also praised for their warm hospitality towards tourists, contributing to a positive travel experience during the festive period.