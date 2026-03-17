Steps to be taken to provide basic facilities in Charsadda educational institutions

PESHAWAR, Mar 17 (APP):Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Arshad Ayub Khan has said that all necessary measures would be taken to improve education sector and provide basic facilities in District Charsadda.

He expressed these views while chairing an online meeting regarding educational activities in District Charsadda, here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan, Members of Provincial Assembly from District Charsadda including Arif Ahmadzai, Arshad Khan Umarzai, Iftikharullah Khan and Khalid Khan, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Khalid, Special Secretary Education Iftikhar Ali Khan, Chief Planning Officer Zainullah and District Education Officers participated in the online meeting.

During the meeting, matters related to resolving issues in educational institutions of District Charsadda were reviewed including development projects in the education department, construction of additional classrooms in schools, provision of furniture, transition of schools to solar energy and necessary upgradation.

Addressing the meeting, the Provincial Education Minister directed district education officers of Charsadda to ensure steps for provision of quality education. He said that district officers should focus on students’ education and improved results, present detailed reports in the next meeting regarding school rehabilitation, repairs, construction of additional classrooms, furniture and enrollment campaigns at the district level.

He further stated that to maintain international standards in educational projects in the province, procurement through SIDB (Standardized Infrastructure Development Board) is mandatory and future tendering will be conducted transparently through e-procurement systems.

He also said that overcrowded institutions would be identified and 25 more middle schools would be established in District Charsadda. He directed district officers to work in coordination with elected representatives and take necessary steps to resolve issues faced by the education sector.