SSP Traffic emphasizes use of digital body cameras during inspection of city traffic points

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 31 (APP):SSP Traffic Ishtiaq Khan conducted a detailed inspection of various traffic points across the city on Tuesday.

During the visit, SSP Traffic thoroughly examined the newly provided digital body cameras issued to traffic personnel on duty and reviewed their effective implementation.

Speaking to the traffic staff, SSP Ishtiaq Khan said that the introduction of modern digital body cameras will play a key role in promoting transparency and accountability in the police department.

He directed all personnel to ensure regular and proper use of body cameras while on duty so that all interactions with the public can be properly recorded.

He further instructed traffic officers to maintain courteous behavior, patience, tolerance, and a professional attitude at all times during duty hours, and to treat citizens with the best possible manners.