Six militants killed during encounter in Lakki Marwat: CTD

PESHAWAR, Mar 14 (APP): At least six months were killed during a successful Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted by counter terrorism department (CTD) in Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

The shootout started at Shagei area within the jurisdiction of Gambila Police Station, District Lakki Marwat, when militants opened fire on the SWAT team as soon as they saw them.

CTD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) retaliated in self-defense, killing six militants, while others managed to escape.

The militants killed in the operation were reportedly a source of fear and terror in the area and have now been brought to justice.

Four Kalashnikov rifles, two 9mm pistols, eight hand grenades, one improvised explosive device (IED), magazines, and ammunition were recovered from militants’ possessions.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional IGP CTD appreciated the bravery and professionalism of the CTD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team for the successful operation.

The IGP said that terrorists will be pursued even in their hideouts and brought to justice. He emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain, and enemies of peace will be eliminated.

The IGP said that the brave personnel who stand firm against terrorists for the defense of the homeland and the establishment of peace are a valuable asset of the country.

The sacrifices of the martyred police will not be in vain and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism, said the IGP.