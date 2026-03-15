Rain in several KP districts, roads in Peshawar turn into ponds

PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP):Intermittent rainfall in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made the weather pleasant, however, in some areas including Peshawar, problems like water accumulation on roads and drainage problems made it difficult for the locals.

Due to the rainwater accumulation on roads in Peshawar with no remedial steps in sight people and traffic flow badly suffered.

Complaints were also received about stagnant water in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, rain has also been reported in Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi and Khyber, which has brought a noticeable drop in temperature. Fasting people described the weather change as pleasant.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next few hours. Authorities have been instructed to remain alert and ensure proper drainage in low-lying areas.