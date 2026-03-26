PHC seeks report on renaming of Arbab Niaz Stadium after Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP):The Peshawar High Court has directed the provincial government to submit a detailed report regarding the renaming of Arbab Niaz Stadium to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Sadiq Ali Momand heard the petition challenging the name change.

The court adjourned the hearing and granted the government 10-day to present complete records on the matter.

Earlier, during proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the renaming violates established rules and legal precedents, which discourage naming public assets after living individuals.

He pointed out that Imran Khan is alive and had reportedly opposed the renaming himself.

The court observed that previous judicial rulings exist on this issue and questioned whether relevant judgments, including those by former judges, had been considered.

It also suggested that the government could name a newly constructed stadium after Imran Khan instead.

According to the petition, the provincial cabinet approved the renaming on February 21, 2025.

The lawyer further stated that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Council Rules (1994), a place’s name cannot be changed within 50 years of its designation.

The stadium, originally built in 1984 as Shahi Bagh Cricket Stadium, was renamed Arbab Niaz Stadium in 1987. It remains the only international cricket venue in the province, having hosted multiple Test and One Day matches between 1984 and 2006.

The case will be reheard after the government submits its report.