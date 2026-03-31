PDMA issues GLOFs alert for upper KP districts

PESHAWAR, Mar 31 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued an alert to the administrations of five sensitive districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid fears of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) due to changing weather conditions.

According to the PDMA, rising temperatures and ongoing heavy rainfall may accelerate glacier melting in the districts of Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Upper Kohistan. This increases the risk of glacial lakes bursting, which could trigger flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

A PDMA spokesperson stated that district administrations have been instructed to take emergency measures and ensure advance preparedness. Authorities have also been directed to closely monitor sensitive glacial sites and keep early warning systems fully operational at all times.

Furthermore, local administrations and relevant departments have been advised to conduct evacuation drills in high-risk areas.

They have also been instructed to ensure that designated evacuation centers are fully functional and equipped with necessary facilities to accommodate affected populations.

The PDMA has urged residents living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and stay informed about potential risks. Local communities are being encouraged to spread awareness and take precautionary steps in advance.

Meanwhile, rescue and emergency service personnel have been directed to remain on high alert to respond promptly to any emergency situation.