Noted HR activist from KP notified as Member Steering Committee of End Violence Against Women

PESHAWAR, Mar 23 (APP): Noted social, human rights activist and Programme Manager, Blue Viens, Qamar Naseem has been notified as Member Steering Committee of the End Violence Against Women/Girls (EVAW/G) Alliance.

Qamar Naseem, who has also previously served as a co-chair of the End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliance and Chairperson of the General Body of the Young Women Alliance Pakistan under Amplifying Change, will now be leading the Working Group on Legal and Policy Reforms.

The EVAW/G Alliance is facilitated and coordinated by UN Women, bringing together Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Government institutions and UN agencies to collectively advance efforts on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAW/G) in Pakistan.

The Alliance serves as a coordination platform to strengthen action on EVAW/G, particularly in relation to provincial, national, and international commitments on gender equality.

Its core focus includes making EVAW/G a national priority, monitoring state commitments at all levels and leading advocacy and lobbying efforts for policy and legislative reforms through the active engagement of national women machineries and key stakeholders.

The Alliance also works to strengthen coordination among partners and promote the adoption and effective implementation of laws, policies, and action plans aimed at preventing and responding to violence against women and girls, in line with CEDAW and other gender equality commitments.

In his comments, Qamar Naseem said he will look forward to contributing towards stronger legal frameworks, enhanced accountability and collective advocacy efforts to ensure a safer, more inclusive and equitable society for women and girls in Pakistan.

In a recent past, Qamar had been selected as a Steering Committee member of the Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation (GSCDM), a pioneering global network working to conceptualize and advance innovative, holistic approach of Dignified Menstruation.

He is contributing his services under different portfolios including Malala Fund Education Champion, member of the Civil Society Advisory Board of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Ambassador Right to Services Commission, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the National Focal Person of Girls Not Brides in Pakistan.