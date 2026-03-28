KP Govt intensifies crackdown against property tax defaulters

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP): Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday has accelerated its province-wide action against property tax defaulters, sealing multiple units and recovering substantial amounts in outstanding dues during an ongoing special campaign.

According to official sources, enforcement actions have been stepped up in several districts, targeting chronic defaulters who failed to clear their liabilities despite repeated notices.

Under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer Fawad Iqbal Khan, a focused drive was launched in Nowshera to recover dues from major defaulters. Legal action was initiated against those who did not respond to multiple notices.

During operations in the Jehangira locality, several defaulting units were sealed, while approximately Rs300,000 was recovered in a single day and deposited into the government exchequer.

Similarly, Excise and Taxation Officer Muhammad Khalid Khan led enforcement efforts resulting in the sealing of multiple properties in Mardan. The operation yielded a notable recovery of over Rs2.14 million within one day, which has been duly deposited into the government treasury.

Meanwhile, in Mansehra, action was taken against properties over non-payment of UIP tax, with several units sealed during the drive.

In Peshawar, authorities conducted operations in the Karkhano Market area, sealing multiple units belonging to property tax defaulters.

The officials reiterated that the campaign against defaulters will continue vigorously across the province.

The department have advised the property owners to clear their outstanding dues promptly to avoid legal action and inconvenience.