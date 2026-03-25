KP govt expands cardiac, stroke care services: Chief Secretary

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP): Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah said while chairing a meeting that the provincial government is taking practical steps to improve healthcare facilities under its Good Governance Roadmap.

He said that on the directives of the Chief Minister, rapid progress is underway on establishing special satellite centers of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in Mardan and Bannu to further strengthen cardiac care services. These centers will enable people to access quality treatment closer to their homes.

The meeting was informed that work is also in progress to launch specialized services for the treatment of stroke patients at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

The Chief Secretary noted that these initiatives would help provide timely, modern and quality healthcare services to patients suffering from heart disease and stroke across the province.