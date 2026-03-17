KP Food Authority launches 4-day province-wide drive ahead Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, Mar 17 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, in collaboration with the district administration, has launched a province-wide four-day special campaign ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to the Food Authority officials, the drive, which commenced on March 17, involves inspections of various food businesses across the province.

The campaign will focus on monitoring the quality of cooking oil, storage systems of food items, and compliance with hygiene and sanitation standards.

A spokesperson for the Authority said that during the campaign, bakeries, sweet shops, hotels, and other food points will be thoroughly inspected, with special emphasis on cooking oil being used. Strict monitoring will be ensured to guarantee implementation of hygiene protocols.

Director General Food Authority, Kashif Iqbal Jilani, warned that all food businesses must strictly comply with hygiene standards, otherwise legal action will be taken.

He reiterated that no leniency will be shown to those playing with public health.

He further appealed to the public to report any violations of hygiene standards to the Food Authority so that timely action can be ensured.