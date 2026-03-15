KP CM’s Ramazan relief funds distribution to eligible citizens continues in district

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The district administration Abbottabad on Sunday directed citizens who have received a message from 8558 but whose National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) contains an error of up to three digits to submit a copy of their CNIC along with their mobile phone number written on it at the Deputy Commissioner Office during official working hours.

Officials said that after verification and correction, an amount of Rs12,500 will be transferred to the corrected CNIC under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Ramadan Relief Package.

They added that in cases where a beneficiary cannot complete biometric verification due to disability, old age, or if the beneficiary has passed away, the financial assistance may be transferred to another eligible family member.

For this purpose, the concerned person must obtain a Family Registration Certificate (FRC) from National Database and Registration Authority, nominate a family member in the document, and submit it to the Deputy Commissioner Office Abbottabad along with the CNIC number and mobile number of the original recipient.

After verification, the funds will be transferred to the nominated eligible family member. Residents who have received a payment notification through JazzCash can also check their JazzCash ID online by entering their CNIC number without dashes. The Rs12,500 Ramadan relief package has been launched by the provincial government to provide financial assistance to deserving households during the holy month of Ramadan.