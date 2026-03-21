KP CM performs Eid prayer in native area

PESHAWAR, Mar 21 (APP):Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Suhail Afridi, offered the Eid ul-Fitr prayer in his native district of Khyber district.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for peace and stability in the region.

Special prayers were offered for the country’s security and prosperity, national unity, solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, and for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

After the Eid prayer, the Chief Minister greeted the worshippers, shook hands with them, and exchanged Eid greetings.