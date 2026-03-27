Jamrud police seize 2kg Ice, 800 Ecstasy pills, over 3kg Hashish; two held

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP): Jamrud Police carried out two separate operations against drug smugglers on Friday, recovering a significant quantity of narcotics and arresting two suspects.

According to police, the actions were conducted under the leadership of District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed and supervision of SHO Jamrud Siddiq Khan.

In the first operation, officials foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs near Wazir Dhand Bypass.

The police recovered 2 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) and 800 ecstasy pills from the possession of accused Zahidullah, a resident of Shinwari Khuge Khel, and shifted him to custody.

In another operation, conducted at a checkpoint on Shakas Road under the supervision of Nafis Khan, police arrested a motorcyclist, identified as Wali Muhammad, a resident of Zakha Khel, and recovered over 3.6 kilograms of hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against both accused under the Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.