Investigation expanded to other districts in National Bank heist

PESHAWAR, Mar 24 (APP): Peshawar police have expanded their investigation to other districts in a major bank heist at the National Bank of Pakistan after unidentified suspects stole millions in cash and gold.

According to police on Tuesday, the incident occurred on Chand Raat in Bhana Mari police jurisdiction, where burglars broke into a bank branch located near Murshad Abad Chowk by drilling a hole through the rear wall.

The suspects reportedly looted over 5.3 kilograms of gold along with Rs. 13.7 million in cash.

Investigators revealed that the culprits used welding equipment to cut through iron doors and break open the lockers.

In an apparent attempt to eliminate evidence, they also removed CCTV cameras, the NVR system, servers, and other IT equipment from the premises making it significantly harder for authorities to trace those involved.

So far, around 10 suspected persons have been taken into investigation. Police have also contacted law enforcement agencies in multiple districts to track down the suspects and recover the stolen valuables.

Following the incident, the banking sector has called an emergency meeting to review security protocols. Meanwhile, dozens of locker holders, including women, visited the bank to assess their losses.

Special investigation teams have been formed that are currently questioning nearby shopkeepers, residents, and bank staff as part of a broader probe into the high-profile robbery.