Heavy rains damage wheat crop, raise flood risk in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, Apr 08 (APP):Continuous rainfall in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swabi and Malakand has affected the standing wheat crop, raising concerns among farmers, besides causing a moderate flood situation in Nowshera.

According to reports on Wednesday, rain continued for the second consecutive day in Swabi and surrounding areas, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature. The weather has turned colder, prompting residents to resume wearing warm clothing.

Farmers have expressed serious concern over potential damage to wheat crops. Local growers warn that if the rainfall persists, the mature wheat crop could suffer significant losses, ultimately reducing overall production.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have also affected Malakand, including areas such as Dargai and Sakhakot, where rainfall has continued for the past 24 hours. The sudden return of cold weather has been accompanied by widespread power outages, as electricity feeders have tripped across the region.

Poor drainage management by the local municipal authority has worsened the situation, with bazaars and roads flooded due to accumulated rainwater. Overflowing streams and blocked drainage channels have turned streets into pools, disrupting daily life.

In a related development, water levels in the Kabul River have risen significantly near Nowshera due to ongoing rains.

Authorities report that around 92,000 cusecs of water is currently flowing in the river, indicating a moderate flood level and raising concerns of further escalation if rainfall continues.

Authorities are advised to remain on alert, while residents in low-lying areas have been urged to take precautionary measures.