Governor Kundi hosts orphan children, opens G.House to public on Eid

PESHAWAR, Mar 21 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr hosted orphan children from an SOS welfare organization at the Governor House on Saturday, where he distributed Eidi among them and shared festive moments.

The children spent time with the Governor, took photographs and celebrated Eid with enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed heartfelt joy in celebrating Eid with orphan children, saying that they deserve the utmost care, attention and affection of society.

He said the true spirit of Eid lies in sharing happiness with the underprivileged segments of society, adding that the upbringing and education of orphan children is a collective responsibility.

He stressed that both the state and society must play their role in ensuring the welfare and better future of such children.

Faisal Karim Kundi expressed confidence that these children, through education and hard work, would bring pride to Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming them the architects of the nation’s future. He emphasized the need for special focus on their education and character-building.

The Governor also opened the Governor House to the general public on the first day of Eid. A large number of people from Peshawar and other districts, including political and social figures as well as members of the Christian community, visited the Governor House to exchange Eid greetings with him.

The Governor welcomed the visitors and extended Eid felicitations. Citizens appreciated the initiative of opening the Governor House to the public, saying that it added to the joy of Eid celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Eid conveys a message of happiness, love and brotherhood, and sharing these moments with the public remains his top priority. He reiterated that the Governor House belongs to the people and its doors will always remain open to them.

He further said that collective efforts are essential for peace, development and prosperity in the province, adding that such interactions play a vital role in strengthening public engagement.