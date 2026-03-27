Governor Kundi briefed on performance of National Book Foundation

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, was given a departmental briefing at the Governor House by the National Book Foundation regarding the institution’s performance.

The briefing was attended by Secretary National Book Foundation Dr. Khan Farhan Riffat and Director Headquarter Murad Ali Mohmand.

During the briefing, the Governor was informed that the National Book Foundation is striving to provide quality books at affordable prices across the country in order to promote the habit of reading.

The Governor was also briefed on various publishing projects, book fairs, mobile bookshops, and special discount schemes for students and teachers.

It was shared in the briefing that free books are provided to visually impaired individuals and religious seminaries across the country.

The briefing further said that 24 outlets of the National Book Foundation have been established at various locations, including the National Assembly, and more than 11,000 general books have been published.

It was also mentioned that textbooks in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are published through the platform of the National Book Foundation.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the efforts of the National Book Foundation and said that books and reading play a fundamental role in the intellectual development of any society.

He directed that further measures should be taken to promote reading habits among the younger generation and to ensure the availability of books in remote areas.

He added that full cooperation will be extended to the institution for the promotion of educational and literary activities in the province.