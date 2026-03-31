Governor KP seeks report on Parova jirga firing

PESHAWAR, Mar 31 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday sought a report from the relevant authorities over the firing incident at an Ustrana tribe jirga in Tehsil Parova of Dera Ismail Khan that resulted in the killing of five persons.

Expressing deep concern over the tragic incident, the Governor termed it “unforgettable and intolerable.” He paid tribute to the sacrifice of Pakistan Peoples Party worker Sharbat Khan Ustrana’s brother, Altaf Khan Ustrana, along with four other martyrs.

The Governor prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs in this time of grief and assured that those involved in the incident would not be spared and no leniency would be shown to the perpetrators.