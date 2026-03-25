Governor KP briefed on installation of new transformer at Band Korai grid station

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi was on Wednesday briefed about the installation of a new power transformer at the 132 KV grid station in Band Korai, a suburban area of Dera Ismail Khan, aimed at improving electricity supply in the region.

The briefing was held at Governor House, where Chief Engineer Wapda Habib ur Rehman Marwat and Project Director Muhammad Imran informed the Governor that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has allocated a 20/26 MVA power transformer for the Band Korai grid station.

They said the shifting and installation of the transformer would be completed within this month.

The Governor was told that the installation of the new transformer would help overcome voltage fluctuations and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to Band Korai and adjoining localities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor directed the authorities to ensure timely completion of power projects and utilize all available resources to provide relief to the public.

He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring provision of basic facilities and improving the energy sector remains a top priority.

Kundi appreciated the initiative of Wapda for installing the new transformer at Band Korai grid station, terming it an important step towards ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the area.

He also directed that the DI Khan Grid Station-II project be completed before the onset of summer to address electricity issues faced by the people of Dera Ismail Khan.