FC man martyred in Orakzai check post attack

PESHAWAR, Mar 31 (APP):A Federal Constabulary (FC) soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Central Orakzai district on Tuesday.

Official sources said the attack targeted Kundi Mushti check post, where militants opened fire on security personnel. During the assault, a sniper shot resulted in the martyrdom of Sepoy Zeeshan, who was serving in the Orakzai Scouts, 231 Wing.

Security officials stated that the forces responded promptly and effectively, forcing the attackers to flee under the cover of darkness.

Following the incident, a joint search and clearance operation has been launched in the area by police and security forces to track down the perpetrators.