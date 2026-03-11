EPA issues notices to oil terminals in Nowshera over environmental concerns

PESHAWAR, Mar 11 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued notices to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Shell oil terminals in Nowshera after complaints regarding environmental pollution.

The action was taken following an application filed by Tehsil Council Pabbi member Taimur Kamal, highlighting environmental risks posed by the oil terminals operating in the area.

According to official correspondence, an inspection conducted on November 7, 2025, found violations of environmental regulations at the PSO oil terminal in Pabbi. The EPA has summoned the terminal management for a hearing scheduled on March 17, 2026.

The agency directed Manager In-Charge Arbab Ishaq and Shell depot in-charge Usama Yousaf to appear before the authority under Section 17 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act, 2014.

EPA officials warned that violations of environmental laws could result in fines ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs70 million, while continued non-compliance may also lead to additional daily penalties of up to Rs100,000.

The agency further noted that the Shell depot was allegedly using a public road illegally for oil supply operations. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the Deputy Commissioner Nowshera and the EPA headquarters.

The EPA cautioned that failure to appear on the scheduled date could result in ex-parte proceedings.