Emergency officer reviews Rescue 1122 operations in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 27 (APP): District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Muhammad Arif Khan here on Friday conducted a detailed inspection of various operational sections of Rescue 1122 in the district to take stock of emergency facilities.

During the visit, the officer inspected Station 11, the control room, MT section, and the establishment section.

He reviewed staff attendance, performance, availability of equipment and vehicles, and overall operational preparedness.

According to the Rescue 1122, special focus was given to the control room, where the call handling system and emergency response procedures were thoroughly examined to ensure efficiency and prompt service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Arif Khan directed the concerned in-charges to ensure that all personnel perform their duties responsibly and remain alert at all times to effectively respond to any emergency situation.

He also emphasized maintaining all rescue vehicles and machinery in fully functional condition, along with upholding discipline and cleanliness standards across all departments.

Appreciating the performance of officers and staff, the District Emergency Officer reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring timely and quality emergency services for people.