City police act on public complaints, arrest youth for hooliganism in Kohat

KOHAT, Mar 22 (APP):City Police, acting promptly on public complaints, launched a crackdown against unruly youth involved in hooliganism and misuse of loud sound systems, arresting several individuals in different areas.

According to police sources, the Station House Officer (SHO) City Police Station Abdul Rauf Bangash, along with his team, conducted operations in various localities and apprehended those causing disturbance to citizens.

The arrested individuals were found playing loud music and engaging in disruptive activities that created nuisance in residential neighborhoods.

Police registered cases against the accused and also seized the sound systems being used during the violations. Officials reaffirmed that such actions would continue to ensure public peace and protect

citizens from harassment and disturbance.