Chief Minister launches good governance roadmap to boost service delivery

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi has inaugurated the Good Governance Roadmap 2.0, terming it a major step toward improved governance and effective public service delivery in the province.

Under the roadmap, 10 new departments and 88 new initiatives have been added, increasing the total number of initiatives from 362 to 450.

The government has also declared delays in public services as a serious offense, with the Chief Minister personally overseeing implementation and monitoring.

In the infrastructure and tourism sector, key projects include a circular railway, expansion of railway lines to Khyber and Mardan, upgradation of tourist destinations, and directives to ensure a safe environment for visitors.

Digital reforms feature prominently, including the introduction of e-challan and e-pension systems, digital land records integrated with NADRA, digitization of driving licenses, and camera-based traffic enforcement.

Environmental measures include the Billion Tree Plus program, smog monitoring systems, establishment of climate observatories, and strict monitoring of wastewater and hazardous waste.

In the health sector, 150 Basic Health Units (BHUs) will be made operational round the clock, alongside recruitment of 700 doctors and approval of 2,400 medical officers. Polio campaigns are being expanded, while vaccination services are being further strengthened.

In education and local government, the roadmap includes provision of furniture for 100,000 students, 3,500 scholarships, cleaning of 2,500 kilometers of sewerage lines, and activation of rural waste collection systems.

Agriculture and social welfare initiatives include improvement of 150,000 wild olive trees and financial support for over 3,000 orphan children and 3,000 widows.

Officials said reforms are currently underway in 16 departments, with more than 2,200 action steps prepared.

The initiative aims to establish a transparent, efficient, and people-friendly governance system across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.