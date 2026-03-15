Chief Minister chairs meeting on governance, reviews performance road-map

PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP):A high-level meeting on governance was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, via video link, during which a comprehensive briefing was given on the targets achieved and results obtained under the Good Governance Road-map.

Presiding over the session, the Chief Minister asserted that under the Good Governance Road-map, the performance of government institutions was being made more effective and accountable.

He stated that timely and quality services were being provided to the public, and efforts were underway to restore public trust by improving institutional performance.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the Cashless Payment Initiative had been launched in the province.

In a historic first for the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Digital Payment Act 2025. Furthermore, over 100 services, including Fard and Intiqalat, have been digitized to facilitate the citizenry.

Significant progress in the education sector was also shared, with the outsourcing of 500 government schools completed in both the settled and merged districts of the province. In the health sector, 150 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) have been converted into 24-hour Child Birth Centers. A summary has also been approved for the recruitment of 2,400 Medical Officers to fill vacant posts.

Briefing the participants on developmental and social welfare initiatives, officials stated that in the merged districts, 150,000 wild olive trees have been successfully converted into European olive varieties through grafting.

Under community participation, 700 water courses have been upgraded. In a move to support vulnerable segments of society, 3,177 orphans and 3,380 widows are being provided a monthly stipend of Rs5,000 each. Additionally, 3,500 students enrolled in public and private institutions have been awarded scholarships.

The meeting was also apprised of the progress in administrative digitization. With the launch of the e-Summary and e-Office systems, more than 1,500 summaries and over 600 files have so far been received and processed electronically.