Admin, RTA directed for effective implementation of fares

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday directed the district administration of all five districts and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to ensure the implementation of officially transport fares in letter and spirit and taking indiscriminate action against the violators.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, who is also the Chairman Regional Transport Authority paid tribute to the district administrations and officers of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of all five districts of Peshawar Division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, tribal district Mohmand and Khyber district, for ensuring effective implementation of government transport fares on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said due to integrated strategy and good coordination, considerable relief was provided to the passengers going to their native areas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This year, for the first time, Assistant Commissioners were directly deployed at the bus stands to ensure implementation of the government fare, while Regional Transport Authority officers were deployed on various highways of the city to effectively monitor overcharging and other irregularities.

Commissioner Peshawar further said this coordinated and systematic strategy has yielded positive and significant results, due to which passengers were protected from unjustified increases in fares and were able to reach their homes with ease.

He directed that all the relevant teams should remain in the field till Chand Raat and ensure provision of maximum facilities to the passengers.

Commissioner Peshawar also appealed to the public to immediately contact the relevant authorities in case of any complaint so that timely action can be taken and the rights of passengers can be ensured.