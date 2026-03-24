262,000 tourists visits KP hilly stations during Eid holidays: KPTCA

PESHAWAR, Mar 24 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPTCA) here on Tuesday said that about 262,000 tourists visited hilly stations of the province during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

“During three days of Eid, more than 262,000 tourists visited the tourists destinations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said data of tourists released by KP Tourism Authority.

According to Director General KPTCA Usman Mehsud, excellent arrangements were made for tourists on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Suhail Afridi and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

He said that the highest number of tourists visited Swat Valley during Eid-ul-Fitr, with more than 186,000 tourists.

About 51,886 tourists were recorded in the Galiyat region. Additionally, 76 foreign tourists also visited the tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for recreation.

To guide and facilitate tourists, the vacations of the Tourism Police were canceled during Eid-ul-Fitr. The Tourism Helpline 1422 provided 24-hour service to tourists. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed excellent hospitality towards the tourists, and the arrangements were well managed.