KP U-23 Male Games of Abbottabad Region begins

PESHAWAR, Mar 22 (APP): The 2nd edition of the KP Under-23 Male Games of Abbottabad Region got under way at Hockey Stadium Abbottabad with great fun and joys amidst tight security.

Acting District Nazim Shoukat Tanoli Advocate, Tehsil Nazim Muhammad

Ishaq Zikria and In-charge Elite Force Hazara Ijaz Ahmad Goga, who is former international footballer, formally inaugurated the games in a colourful opening ceremony.

Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, Director Development Syed Saqlain

Shah, DSOs Ahmad Zaman (Haripur), Zakir (Nowshera), elite of the areas, elders, players, officials and a large number of spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was started with the recitation of verses from

the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Hasnain, followed by a melodious Naat presented by Muhammad Ali. The kids of government Post Graduate College presented a well-prepared National Anthem.

There was melodious atmosphere as the little boys enthralled the sitting spectators with their stunning PT show, followed by Gymnastic demonstration. The national song sung by boys of government High School No 1 Abbottabad along with the band of local school turned the whole complexion into a melodious one.

The contingents of Batagram, Haripur, Kohistan, Mansehra, Torgar and

host Abbottabad took part in the March Past, followed by national songs Jevy Jevy Pakistan and Dil Dil Pakistan.

There was great enthusiasm witnessed in the rank of the participating

players when the dancing horse come up with a big bang along with a traditional Lodi Dace that enthralled players and sitting spectators who come up on their toes with thundering applauses.

The chief guest Acting Nazim Shoukat Tanoli formally announced the

commencement of the Games wherein more than 700 players from six different districts are taking part in 15 discipline comprising athletic, basketball, badminton, karate, judo, wrestling, kabaddi, volleyball, table tennis, squash, hockey, tug of war, gymnastic, football and lawn tennis. Soon after announcement, balloons, pigeons, and banners pinned with

balloons and inscribes with different sports slogans were also released in the air.

In his brief chat, Shoukat Tanoli said it is very encouraging that such

a huge number of players associated with these games from every nook and corner of Hazara Region are taking part. He expressed the hope that the Directorate of Sports KP would provide due opportunities to the players to come up at national and international levels.

He said there is a lot of talent of various games and certainly through

these games new faces would come up and join the main pool of selection. He also lauded the organizing committee for holding various activities by involving players from every district.

In his introductory speech, Director Operation Tariq Mehmood said that

KP government is holding the U-23 Games for the second consecutive year with due opportunities have been given to the youth as well.

He said the games are being organised in two different phases first male and female players of the districts would participate in 13 female and 15 male disciplines and in the second phase all seven regions would be involved in 20 male and 15 female Games.