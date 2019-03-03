KP Tennis Championship to start from Monday

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Championship will be commencing from March 4, 2019 here at Synthetic Tennis Courts Qayyum Sports Complex.

This was stated by Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said all arrangements have been completed well in time. He said the Championship is carrying boys

Under-12, Boys Under-14 and Senior Categories. He said Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel

Khan and Asad Khan will also be part of the Championship.