KP students all smiles as PM scholarship program rolled out

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):The students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts here Tuesday highly welcomed launching of Ehsaas scholarship program by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a landmark step forward in continuation of their studies without facing financial problems.

As many as 50,000 high-achieving undergraduate students would get scholarship through Higher Education Commission each year with 50 percent quota for female students under Rs24 billion landmark program of the Federal Government that would immensely help promote higher and professional education across the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

During next four years, approximately 200,000 students of low income groups and poor families from across the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa would benefit from this ambitious program of PTI Government.

Khushal Ahmed Khan, a student of BS Software Engineering, CECOS University, Peshawar told APP that dreams of hundreds of thousands of undergraduate students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to get scholarship were materialized after launching of the mega scholarship program by the Prime Minister.

“The scholarship would create spirit of competition among students with positive impact on their overall studies and shaping of their educational career,” Khushal said.

“The scholarship would enable thousands of poor studies to continue their professional studies such as medical, engineering, architecture, pharmacy, textile engineering and BS programs in public and private colleges and universities without financial woes,” he said.

Haris Wahid, a student of Civil Engineering at Bacha Khan University Mardan told APP that it was landmark initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan who fulfilled yet another promise of launching Rs24 billion undergraduate Ehsaas scholarship program that would help bring revolution in education sector in Pakistan.

“Majority of poor students abandons their studies due to their poor financial status and such trend would come to an end now after launching of PM’s scholarship program,” Haris said, adding it was mega project of PTI Govt in education sector.

He said PM Imran Khan has won hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of students of Pakistan after launching of the ambition scholarship program.

“Our country needs quality manpower like doctors, engineers, civil servants, forest experts and architects to serve the country,” he said, adding students of rural areas are very talented but sometimes failed to compete with students of urban areas due to lack of exposure to modern education facilities.

Like Khushal and Haris, hundreds of thousands of students of Khyber Medical College Peshawar, University of Peshawar, University of Agriculture Peshawar, Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar, Kohat University of Science and Technology Kohat, Gomal University DI Khan, Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Abdul Wali Khan University etc expressed jubilation on launching of the scholarship program and expressed the hope that they would get the facility quickly without facing red tapism.