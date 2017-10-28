KP Premier Cricket League to start on Sunday

PESHAWAR, Oct 28 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Premier Cricket League will be started here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium from Sunday.

District Nazim Arbab Muhammad Asim will grace the occasion as chief guest, Organizing Secretary Syed Mumtazir Shah told APP here on Saturday. He said that top 12 teams from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be taking part. The League-2017, he said, will continue up till November 29, 2017 and will be played on Arbab Niaz Cricket.

Syed Mumtazir Shah disclosed that Director General Youth Junaid Khan, Director General Youth Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, former Test and international cricketers have also invited for the grand opening ceremony.