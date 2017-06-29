KP people to hold Imran accountable for unfulfilled promises: Marriyum

PESHAWAR, June 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would hold Imran accountable for his unfulfilled promises and he would not be able to run away from their court in 2018 elections.

She said that Imran Khan had done nothing except negative politics, stigmatizing political opponents, indulging in politics of lies and spreading anarchy in the country, and had miserably failed to fulfill the promises made with the KP people. His entire politics revolved around getting to the corridors of power by any means, she added.

Speaking at the Meet the Press programme at Peshawar Press Club along with Adviser to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam, MNA Tahira Bukhari and other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, she said that Imran had boasted of constructing 350 dams in KP, but in fact he had done nothing in the last four years.

Repudiating Imran’s claim about change in the province, she asked where was the bus of “justice on wheels”, adding satirically that the PML-N government was ready to pay for its repairs to ensure that the people of KP got their rights.

She castigated Imran for locking the Ehtsab Commission saying that the people would open the gates of the Commission after the next elections. She also asked as to where did the online FIR system go even before its launch.

The minister challenged Imran to show any new class room or additional room in any hospital constructed during the past four years of PTI rule and the tsunami of trees that he had been boasting about. She asked as to who would be accountable for the loss of innocent lives in the province during the local government elections.

Marriyum said that the Pakistan tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership used to criticize infrastructure and transport projects launched by the PML-N government, but it had now started feasibility studies for similar projects in the province.

She asked as to how a person could have the audacity to talk about strengthening the state institutions which he himself had been abusing and ridiculing.

Marriyum claimed that Imran did not even know the spelling of the words ‘constitution and law’. She said that Imran would have to answer about all his failures and unfulfilled promises.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that after 2018 elections, the PML_N would not leave the people of KP at the mercy of those who abused the national institutions and spread corruption by permanently locking the provincial Ehtesab Commission’s office.

She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave an opportunity to the PTI to form government in Khyber Pakhtukhwa, but the party leadership failed to fulfill its promise of change. The Prime Minister was now repenting his decision because after passage of four years, the PTI had not fulfilled its promise and given nothing to the people of KP except ‘disappointment’. Despite his tall claims Imran Khan had not set up even a single power generating unit in the province, she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif, who had been thrice elected as prime minister by the masses, presented himself and his family for accountability for the sake of rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and to uphold the trust of the people, whereas the PTI chief was running from the courts and was not answering questions about his personal accounts and party funding despite repeated requests and orders of the courts.

The MOS said that Nawaz Sharif had shown to the people of Pakistan that no one was above the law and it was obligatory on every one to obey it. He had set a worth emulating example for other politicians of the country, she added.

Marriyum remarked that history could not present any example of someone, who had presented three generations of his family for accountability notwithstanding the fact that the entire exercise was based on baseless allegations.

She said Nawaz Sharif had Pakistan a nuclear power and now he was making relentless efforts to make the country an economic hub of the region through CPEC, which was a gift from him for the people of the entire region. His visionary policies had checked the phenomenon of terrorism in its tracks and it would soon be completely eliminated from the country, she added.

The minister said that Prime Minister’s healthcare programme was Asia’s largest health initiative while Imran only did politics on health issues.

Answering a question she said that the Panama Leaks issue was not related to corruption, kick-backs or commission, but the opposition parties were using it as crutches for their narrow political ends. She, however, expressed the hope that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would emerge unscathed and victorious from this case as the verdict of the court would be in conformity with the law and the constitution.

Referring to recent spate of terrorism in the country, the MOS said that giving them a sectarian hue was a wrong and lamentable thinking. She urged newsmen to play their effective role for educating people so that no one could get any wrong impression from this propaganda aimed at spreading hatred among different communities in the country.

She eulogized the role of journalist community of the country in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Referring to demands of journalist community, Minister of State for Information assured them that safety of journalists was her top most priority and responsibility. When she assumed charge of her ministry, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had directed her to give full attention to ‘journalists’ safety’.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also apprised newsmen that the draft law for

legislation on welfare and security of journalists had been drafted

and submitted to Law department for vetting. She said that though after the passage of the 18th Amendment, journalists’ welfare and safety was the responsibility of provincial governments, but the federal government would continue to play its role in this regard,

She said that the federal government was also giving due consideration to imparting professional training to journalists and for that purpose newsmen from provinces would also be invited to Islamabad.

She also informed newsmen about the plan of arranging visits of newsmen from different cities to sites of mega energy projects for apprising them about the work being done by the present government in resolution of energy crisis in the country.

The minister also assured of providing financial assistance to press clubs at provincial metropolis and at divisional levels.

In response to a question about FATA Reforms, she said it was a vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that tribesmen should get equal share in development and progress.

The steps being taken by the present government for improvement of tribal belt of Pakistan have no example in the political history of the country, she added.

She expressed the hope that federal government would succeed in implementing the FATA reforms and in improving the living standards of tribesmen.

In response to a question about the JIT (Joint Investigation Team), Marriyum Aurangzeb said PTI chief Imran Khan was trying to make the whole process controversial. Nevertheless the apex court would endorse the innocence of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in the baseless cases, she hoped.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb visited a local private hospital to inquire after the health of ailing senior journalist Sharif Farooq.

Upon arrival at the hospital, she was received by his son Tahir Farooq, Editor Daily Jehad, Peshawar.

The Minister of State presented a bouquet to the ailing Sharif Farooq and expressed good wishes for him and prayed for his early recovery.

Senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also accompanied the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highly eulogized the services of Sharif Farooq for promotion of healthy and constructive journalism in the country.

She said Sharif Farooq was a precious asset of journalism, who played a significant role in promoting high values through his news writing and articles.

The minister said Sharif Farooq was an active member of Pakistan Movement who had participated in the public meeting in which the historic 1940 Pakistan Resolution was passed that later paved the way for creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

She said the federal government would pay all the expenses incurred on the treatment of the ailing senior journalist.

Later Marriyum Aurangzeb visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar to inquire after the health of injured of Parachinar twin bomb blast victims.

She was accompanied by Advisor to Prime Minister, Engr. Amir Muqam and Principal Information Officer (PIO), Muhammad Saleem Baig besides other officials of the department.

On arrival to hospital, the minister was briefed by doctors about the condition of victims and treatment being provided to them.

During her visit, she went through different wards of the hospital and met the victims of Parachinar suicide attacks.

Talking to the injured, the Minister of State said that she came here on directives of Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif to express sympathies and solidarity with victims.She said that by offering unprecedented sacrifices the nation had proved that it could not tolerate any type of terrorism and extremism.

She said that with unity and determination the nation would defeat this scourge forever. She remarked that that the enemies of Pakistan were trying to disturb peace and hinder the process of progress and development through such cowardly acts, but they could not undermine the will and determination of the people of Pakistan.

She said that sacrifices of the martyrs and injured in terrorists activities would Â not go waste and the country would become cradle of peace as it was making rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said peace has returned to the country after a lot of sacrifices by security forces and people of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said she was very much impressed by the courage and bravery demonstrated by people of Parachinar.

She said the government successful policies helped in bringing peace in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

She appreciated the courage and sacrifices of tribal people in the country’s ongoing fight against terrorism.

She along with Amir Muqam offered prayers for early recovery of the injured and patience for members of bereaved families.

During conversation with the minister, the patients thanked the Prime Minister for announcing compensation package for Parachinar blast victims and reiterated their firm resolve of rendering more sacrifices for the safety and progress of the motherland.

The Minister of State also visited office of Mashriq Group of Newspapers and inspected various its sections.

She was welcomed by Editor in Chief of Mashriq group, Syed Ayaz Badshah who briefed about working of the organization and its editorial policy.