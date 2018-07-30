KP Kabaddi Supper League-2018 from August 10 in City

PESHAWAR, Jul 30 (APP):For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Kabaddi Super League-2018 is commencing in provincial capital Peshawar under the aegis of KP Kabaddi Association and with
the collaboration of Directorate of Sports KP from August 10-14, 2018 here
at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.
This was stated by former international Kabaddi player and
Secretary General KP Kabaddi Association Arbab Naseer Ahmad Khan while talking
to APP here on Monday. He said arrangements were being made for the
smooth sailing of the thrill-packed Kabaddi event wherein 12 top teams, studded
with national and international players, would take part.
Setting rules for the Kabaddi Super League-2018 to be
organizing for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arbab Naseer,
who also represent Pakistan in the three World Cup held in India, said that
each team would be comprising 8 players.
It is mandatory for each team to field four players from their
respective district, two from the province and two national or international
players, he added. He also thanked Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan for
extending all out support in holding the event – KP Kabaddi Super League – and expressed
the hope that the event would attract good crowd.
Currently playing Kabaddi League in Toronto, Canada,
Arbab Naseer also played number of international matches besides acted as
Technical Official (TO) in the 9th and 11th SAF Games. He
said during the last tenure the Directorate of Sports organized record number of
sports events including Kabaddi.
He said KP is full of Kabaddi talent and that is why many
players hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently playing with different
departmental teams and national team.
He said the association organized many events in
different villages with the aim to spot out new talent through this way. He
also requested financial institutions in public and private sector to come up
for sponsorship. He said talks have been continued to attract sponsorship for
the players and hopefully sponsorship would come up so that to organize the
event in befitting manners.
About the efforts of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, he
said, an Asian style international kabaddi league had recently been organized but
no chance was given to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to field their own
team that is why through KP Super League more talent would come up at national
and international level.
He said Circle Kabaddi is very much popular in across KP.
He said the winner would be awarded Rs. 50,000 in cash and the runners-up Rs.
25000 alongside Rs. 10,000 each would be awarded to best rider and best
defender. The prize money, he said, can be increased if fine sponsorship.
He said Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan will grace
the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony while Caretaker Chief
Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan will be the chief guest at the
closing ceremony. He said every player would be given short (Kabaddi trousers).